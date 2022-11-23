8,000 houses to be examined after quake: Minister

DÜZCE

Visiting the northwestern province of Düzce’s Gölyaka district, hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake early on Nov. 23, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said 8,000 houses in the region will be examined.

Apart from Gölyaka, the epicenter of the earthquake, teams will also carry out the necessary screenings under the coordination of the governor’s office, he said.

Apart from a few ruined barns, there were no reports of heavy damage or building collapses, but inspections were continuing, the minister added.

The quake demolished the exterior cladding and parts of the roof of a courthouse in Düzce, HaberTürk television reported. Among other damage, a two-story shop collapsed on a narrow street, it said.