718 PKK terror suspects detained across Turkey

  • February 15 2021 17:01:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces detained a total of 718 suspects over alleged links to the terrorist group PKK, the Interior Ministry announced on Feb. 15.

According to a ministry statement, counter-terrorism units of the Security Directorate and Gendarmerie Command carried out operations across 40 of Turkey's 81 provinces to expose the activities of the terrorist PKK.

In the operations, a total of 718 suspects, including provincial and district heads of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), were arrested.

The party is accused by the government of having links with the terrorist PKK.

A large number of digital materials were seized in the operations, which took place after 13 Turkish citizens were killed by PKK terrorists over the weekend.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.

