71.7 pct of graduates employed: TÜİK

ANKARA

Some 71.7 percent of bachelor’s degree graduates in Türkiye were employed in 2022, while the undergraduate department with the highest average earnings was flight training last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

According to the TÜİK’s data on higher education employment indicator in 2022 revealed on June 21, the registered employment rate in 2022 witnessed a slight increase compared to the previous year, with a 0. percent rise.

The undergraduate department with the highest employment rate was special education teaching in 2022, while 96 percent of graduates of this branch were employed last year.



Special education teaching was followed by medicine and electrical teaching, respectively.

On the other hand, the departments with the highest registered employment rate at the associate degree level were police vocational training, generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy and welding technology last year.

While the average duration for the first job for bachelor’s degree graduates was 13.9 months in 2022, this figure was 13.6 months in 2021.

When the earnings status of bachelor’s degree graduates was examined, the five departments with the highest average monthly earnings were flight training, aircraft engineering, mathematical engineering, avionics and aircraft maintenance and repair, respectively.

Police vocational training was the department with the highest monthly salary among those in associate degree departments in 2022.