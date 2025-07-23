70-meter microbiolite discovered in Lake Van’s depths

BİTLİS

Divers have uncovered a previously unknown microbialite formation stretching approximately 70 meters horizontally beneath the surface of Van Lake, the world’s largest soda lake.

Located in the depths off the Adilcevaz district in the eastern province of Bitlis, the structure marks a significant addition to the region’s unique underwater landscape.

The discovery was made by drivers affiliated with an association operating in the area. According to the association’s head, Cumali Birol, the team explored a site in the lake where no prior dives had taken place.

At a depth of around 16 meters, they encountered the extensive horizontal microbialite — submerged carbonate structures formed by microorganisms — which they documented in detail.

“This past week, we discovered the most visually striking microbialite we have ever encountered,” Birol said. “Following last year’s vertical microbialite measuring 36.4 meters in length, the new formation lies horizontally and extends approximately 70 meters. It is the longest we have found to date.”

Emphasizing the abundance of microbialites in the region, Birol described the area as a “microbialite field.” He noted that the structure appears to be partially broken in places but continues beyond.

“We are incredibly excited by this find. The visuals from this dive were extraordinary,” he said.

The discovery not only sheds light on Van Lake’s geological and biological richness but also reinforces the region’s potential as an emerging tourism destination for scientific exploration and eco-tourism.

The association now aims to integrate this discovery into sustainable tourism initiatives. “We must open these areas to tourism. The clearest shores of Van Lake lie between Ahlat and Adilcevaz,” Birol said, adding that they plan to further support diving tourism through their dive school and by promoting nearby underwater attractions, such as the Russian shipwreck near Adilcevaz Castle.