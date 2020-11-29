7 out of 10 richest people in world tech genius

  • November 29 2020 11:28:00

7 out of 10 richest people in world tech genius

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Seven of the top 10 businessmen in the list of the world's 500 richest people are engaged in technology, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is at the top of the list. His wealth, which was $110 billion in December 2019, has significantly increased during the coronavirus pandemic reaching $187 billion. Amazon is also the world's largest shopping site in terms of market value.

Elon Musk takes second place overtaking Bill Gates. According to the index, Musk, who increased his fortune to $140 billion, is the CEO of companies such as Tesla, Space and Neuralink, which are widely known all over the world.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, takes third place in the list. Gates made his name with Microsoft Windows, one of the most used operating systems in computers today. Gates, who topped the index for many years, has a fortune of $129 billion.

French businessman Bernard Arnault ranks fourth on the list with a fortune of $105 billion, while Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg is in fifth place. The fortune of Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is $104 billion.

Other top 10 people on the list are Warren Buffett (different businesses), Larry Page (tech), Sergey Brin (tech), Steve Ballmer (tech) and Mukesh Ambani (energy).

WORLD Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Nov. 28 night threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.
ECONOMY Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

A Tanzanian firm has sealed a $3 billion deal with a Turkish investment firm to develop modern fish processing facilities and a landing port, local officials said on Nov. 28.
SPORTS Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

The football match between Adanaspor and Beypiliç Boluspor scheduled for Nov. 30 was postponed after dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 28.