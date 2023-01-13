7 ISIL terrorists caught ‘preparing to carry out suicide attacks’

ŞANLIURFA - İhlas News Agency

Seven ISIL terrorists planning to carry out suicide attacks in metropolitan cities have been caught in simultaneous operations conducted in seven provinces.

The proceedings of the suspects caught in the operations held in the provinces of Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Afyonkarahisar, Ankara, Bursa and Adana continue at the provincial gendarmerie commands.

Meanwhile, six foreign national suspects found to be operating in Iraq within the body of ISIL were caught in the operation carried out by the police in Sakarya.

Five of them, who were transferred to the courthouse after their procedures at the police station, were arrested, while the other was freed by a judicial control decision.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.