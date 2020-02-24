694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister

  • February 24 2020 16:01:00

694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister

ANKARA
694 buildings severely damaged in Van after earthquake: Minister

AA Photo

Some 694 buildings have been severely damaged after an earthquake hit the eastern province of Van on Feb. 23, according to preliminary information, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has said.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Kurum said measures were taken in the area after the 5.9-magnitude quake on the Turkey-Iran border, which also damaged 254 houses and 297 barns.

Damage assessment works revealed that damage occurred in many villages of the Başkale and Saray districts of Van, he said.

Schools in eastern Van temporarily closed after quake
Schools in eastern Van temporarily closed after quake

In approximately 13 villages in the border region, teams have observed that many buildings, especially in Özpınar, Ömerdağlı, Kaşkol, Güvendik, Böğrüpek and Gelenler villages, were built with poor quality material and were adobe houses.

“The teams of our Mass Housing Administration (TOKİ) in Van and the urban transformation teams of the ministry conduct work in the region for housing necessities,” Kurum said.

“We have started working on permanent residences for our citizens. I hope we will have entered the process of healing the wounds of our citizens in Van as soon as in other provinces,” he stated.

Nine people were killed on Feb. 23 when the magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, injuring more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, government officials said.

In Turkey, four of the dead were children, and 50 people were injured, including nine critically, the Health Ministry said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

    Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  5. Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

    Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus

Turkish, Iranian top diplomats discuss earthquake, coronavirus
Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK
Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism

Turkey training Kenya police to fight crime, terrorism
Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Turkey nabs 5 YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria
Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports

Judges, prosecutors to be on duty at Turkey’s airports
Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections

Main opposition leader says he doesn’t expect early elections
WORLD Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Feb. 24 after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.
ECONOMY ‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.