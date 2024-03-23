64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

ANKARA
Around 64.1 percent of individuals aged 65 and above in Türkiye feel happy, with the proportion of males expressing happiness at 64.9 percent and women at 63.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has revealed.

TÜİK and the Family and Social Services Ministry have conducted a survey aimed at developing policies concerning the elderly population in Türkiye.

The study, conducted under a protocol signed on May 10, 2023, sought to gather concrete data, compile existing information and establish indicators of elderly welfare.

Meanwhile, according to the survey, 78.7 percent of individuals aged 65 and above suffer from chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, renal failure, stroke, hepatitis and asthma. Among them, 32.3 percent reported significant limitations in daily activities due to their chronic illnesses, while 55.2 percent reported moderate limitations and 12.5 percent reported no limitations.

The Black Sea region had the highest prevalence of chronic illnesses among individuals aged 65 and above, with 83.0 percent. Meanwhile, the region with the lowest prevalence was the Marmara region, with 74.9 percent.

Moreover, 71.1 percent of elderly individuals expressed contentment with their past, with men at 74.5 percent and women at 68.3 percent. Health was identified as the primary source of happiness for 82.0 percent of the elderly, followed by love for 12 percent, success for 3 percent and money for 1.2 percent.

In terms of housing, the institute also remarked that 81.8 percent of households with at least one member aged 65 or above were homeowners, 10.4 percent were tenants, and 7.7 percent either lived in government housing or did not pay rent despite not owning their homes.

TÜİK asserted that 91.3 percent of individuals aged 65 and above participated in the latest elections, with a higher turnout among men at 94.3 percent compared to women at 88.9 percent.

