60th Tour of Türkiye set to showcase culture, tourism

ISTANBUL

The 60th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, the country's premier road cycling race, will take place from April 27 to May 4 this year, offering world-class cycling action while highlighting Turkish culture, heritage and tourism to a global audience.

Starting in the scenic coastal city of Antalya on April 27, the race will cover a total of 1,153 kilometers, passing through iconic destinations such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka and Kuşadası, before concluding in the western city of İzmir on May 4.

Over the course of eight stages and eight days, 23 teams and 161 cyclists, including World Tour Teams, Pro Teams and Continental Teams, will race across these landmark spots, competing for the coveted turquoise jersey.

The event will be broadcast live on Eurosport and TRT Spor, reaching over 610 million households in 190 countries.

Apart from Türkiye, teams from countries such as the U.S., Germany, Belgium, China, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway and Poland, will compete, with top cyclists from around the world participating.

Drawing attention to its role in promoting the country’s natural and cultural wealth, the event was introduced at a meeting in Istanbul, bringing together key officials and representatives from sponsor organizations.

Addressing the event, Hasan Yıldırım, director general of Presidential Security Affairs, emphasized the race's importance not only as a sporting competition but also as a long-standing contributor to Turkish cycling and the promotion of the country’s image abroad.

“This long-standing organization has been held in our country for more than half a century and holds a distinguished place among international road races,” he said. “Beginning as the Marmara Tour in 1963, it gained international status in 1965 and has been held under the auspices of the Presidency since 1966.”

Yıldırım underlined that the race has become a brand in global cycling and continues to welcome top-tier international teams each year, offering them a chance to compete against the backdrop of Türkiye’s natural and historical beauty.

“With aerial footage captured along specially chosen routes, viewers around the world are introduced to our country’s rich cultural and touristic heritage,” he added, noting that one of the main goals of the event is to contribute to the promotion of Türkiye.

Speaking to the press, Turkish Cycling Federation head Emin Müftüoğlu echoed these sentiments, noting that the Presidential Tour of Türkiye is not just a race but also a key driver of Türkiye’s promotion and sports tourism.

Müftüoğlu emphasized that by holding the tour just before the summer tourism rush, they are offering the world a chance to explore Türkiye’s most beautiful destinations, further boosting the tourism potential.