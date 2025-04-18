60th Tour of Türkiye set to showcase culture, tourism

60th Tour of Türkiye set to showcase culture, tourism

ISTANBUL
60th Tour of Türkiye set to showcase culture, tourism

The 60th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, the country's premier road cycling race, will take place from April 27 to May 4 this year, offering world-class cycling action while highlighting Turkish culture, heritage and tourism to a global audience.

Starting in the scenic coastal city of Antalya on April 27, the race will cover a total of 1,153 kilometers, passing through iconic destinations such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka and Kuşadası, before concluding in the western city of İzmir on May 4.

Over the course of eight stages and eight days, 23 teams and 161 cyclists, including World Tour Teams, Pro Teams and Continental Teams, will race across these landmark spots, competing for the coveted turquoise jersey.

The event will be broadcast live on Eurosport and TRT Spor, reaching over 610 million households in 190 countries.

Apart from Türkiye, teams from countries such as the U.S., Germany, Belgium, China, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway and Poland, will compete, with top cyclists from around the world participating.

Drawing attention to its role in promoting the country’s natural and cultural wealth, the event was introduced at a meeting in Istanbul, bringing together key officials and representatives from sponsor organizations.

Addressing the event, Hasan Yıldırım, director general of Presidential Security Affairs, emphasized the race's importance not only as a sporting competition but also as a long-standing contributor to Turkish cycling and the promotion of the country’s image abroad.

“This long-standing organization has been held in our country for more than half a century and holds a distinguished place among international road races,” he said. “Beginning as the Marmara Tour in 1963, it gained international status in 1965 and has been held under the auspices of the Presidency since 1966.”

Yıldırım underlined that the race has become a brand in global cycling and continues to welcome top-tier international teams each year, offering them a chance to compete against the backdrop of Türkiye’s natural and historical beauty.

“With aerial footage captured along specially chosen routes, viewers around the world are introduced to our country’s rich cultural and touristic heritage,” he added, noting that one of the main goals of the event is to contribute to the promotion of Türkiye.

Speaking to the press, Turkish Cycling Federation head Emin Müftüoğlu echoed these sentiments, noting that the Presidential Tour of Türkiye is not just a race but also a key driver of Türkiye’s promotion and sports tourism.

Müftüoğlu emphasized that by holding the tour just before the summer tourism rush, they are offering the world a chance to explore Türkiye’s most beautiful destinations, further boosting the tourism potential.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece
LATEST NEWS

  1. Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

    Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

  2. Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

    Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

  3. Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

    Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

  4. Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

    Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

  5. Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus

    Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus
Recommended
Sabancı Foundation celebrates 50 years of philanthropy

Sabancı Foundation celebrates 50 years of philanthropy
Children account for 25.5 pct of Turkish population, TÜİK says

Children account for 25.5 pct of Turkish population, TÜİK says
Türkiye sees sharp surge in international students: Report

Türkiye sees sharp surge in international students: Report
Palandöken moves toward becoming fully AI-driven ski resort

Palandöken moves toward becoming fully AI-driven ski resort
İzmir’s Alaçatı celebrates 14th herb festival

İzmir’s Alaçatı celebrates 14th herb festival
Policy of erasing Palestinian identity unacceptable, says parliament speaker

Policy of erasing Palestinian identity 'unacceptable,' says parliament speaker
Parliament speaker says Gaza not for sale, denounces Israeli genocide

Parliament speaker says Gaza 'not for sale', denounces Israeli 'genocide'
WORLD Humanoid robots stride into the future with worlds first half-marathon

Humanoid robots stride into the future with world's first half-marathon

Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a world-first half marathon showcasing China's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology.
ECONOMY Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Türkiye’s automotive industry is adapting to the European Union’s ambitious green transformation efforts in a bid to stay competitive and enhance its export potential, a sector representative told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿