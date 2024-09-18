6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF

6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF

HANOI
6 million children in SE Asia affected by Yagi: UNICEF

Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi have affected nearly 6 million children across southeast Asia, the U.N. said on Wednesday, as the death toll from the disaster rose.

Typhoon Yagi brought powerful winds and torrential rainfall to Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar when it swept across the region almost two weeks ago.

Thailand reported three more deaths yesterday, taking the toll in the kingdom to 18, with a total of 537 fatalities now confirmed across the region.

Six million children have been affected by Yagi, U.N. children's agency UNICEF said in a statement, with access to clean water, education, healthcare, food and shelter all compromised.

"The most vulnerable children and families are facing the most devastating consequences of the destruction left behind by Typhoon Yagi," said June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific.

In Vietnam, some 3 million people are facing the risk of disease due to a lack of safe drinking water and sanitation, UNICEF said.

Almost 400,000 people have been forced from their homes by floods in Myanmar, piling misery on a population already struggling with more than three years of war between the military and armed groups opposed to its rule.

Yagi worsened an "already dire humanitarian situation" in Myanmar, said UNICEF, and "pushed... already marginalized communities into deeper crisis".

The World Food Program (WFP) said yesterday it would launch an emergency response in Myanmar this week, distributing a one-month ration of emergency food to up to half a million people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

    Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

  2. Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

    Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

  3. Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

    Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

  4. Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

    Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

  5. Solar industry on track for another record year: Report

    Solar industry on track for another record year: Report
Recommended
Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row
Germanys far right mobilizing youth vote

Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote
UN members demand end to unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories
Ukraine official claims Russian advance in Kursk has been stopped

Ukraine official claims Russian advance in Kursk has been 'stopped'
China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says

China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says
AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn

AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn
WORLD Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Climate change and conflicts are threatening progress in the fight against infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, a group dedicating to eradicating the illnesses warned yesterday.

ECONOMY Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina's economy contracted by 1.7 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics agency has said, deepening a recession in the austerity-hit nation.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿