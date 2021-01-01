6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province

TRABZON

Two spearheads believed to be around 6,000 years old have been handed to the İpekyolu Museum in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, the city’s chamber of commerce and industry announced in a statement on Dec. 30.



According to the statement, one of the spearheads was found in a tunnel construction site in the Ortahisar district and the other in a second-hand shop in the city center.



“Experts from the Karadeniz Technical University believe the spearheads date back to the late chalcolithic period and early bronze age, between the end of B.C. 4000 and the beginning of B.C. 3000,” said the statement.



The spearheads will be exhibited at the İpekyolu Museum, an affiliate of the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTSO).



“I want to thank the two citizens who found them and the experts of the university,” said Suat Hacıoğlu, the head of TTSO, at the delivery ceremony in the museum.



“This is the first time we have such archaeological findings in Trabzon. With these spearheads, we have traced back the city’s history to B.C. 4000,” said Hülya Çalışkan Akgül from Karadeniz Technical University.



The history of the city will be “rewritten,” noted Coşkun Erüz, the head of the province’s Association of Natural and Historical Assets Preservation.