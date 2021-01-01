6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province

  • January 01 2021 07:00:00

6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province

TRABZON
6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province

Two spearheads believed to be around 6,000 years old have been handed to the İpekyolu Museum in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, the city’s chamber of commerce and industry announced in a statement on Dec. 30.

According to the statement, one of the spearheads was found in a tunnel construction site in the Ortahisar district and the other in a second-hand shop in the city center.

“Experts from the Karadeniz Technical University believe the spearheads date back to the late chalcolithic period and early bronze age, between the end of B.C. 4000 and the beginning of B.C. 3000,” said the statement.

The spearheads will be exhibited at the İpekyolu Museum, an affiliate of the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTSO).

“I want to thank the two citizens who found them and the experts of the university,” said Suat Hacıoğlu, the head of TTSO, at the delivery ceremony in the museum.

“This is the first time we have such archaeological findings in Trabzon. With these spearheads, we have traced back the city’s history to B.C. 4000,” said Hülya Çalışkan Akgül from Karadeniz Technical University.

The history of the city will be “rewritten,” noted Coşkun Erüz, the head of the province’s Association of Natural and Historical Assets Preservation.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

    Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

  2. Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

    Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

  3. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  4. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  5. Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

    Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Recommended
Findings in Anavarza excite archaeologists

Findings in Anavarza excite archaeologists
‘Leaderless’ by Isaac Chong Wai at Bilsart

‘Leaderless’ by Isaac Chong Wai at Bilsart

Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism

Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism
Ministry registers museum inside state hospital

Ministry registers museum inside state hospital
French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Turkeys foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade deficit stood at $5 billion in November, said the country's statistical authority on Dec. 31. 
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.