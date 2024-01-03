56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

ISTANBUL
56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

Turkish authorities have apprehended 56 individuals wanted by Interpol in an operation spanning 11 of the country's 81 provinces, each subject to red bulletins and diffusion messages – an urgency mark pending a red notice – issued by 18 countries.

The arrests were announced by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya yesterday, highlighting the collaborative efforts of provincial police directorates in Istanbul, Antalya, Sakarya, Bolu, Çanakkale, Eskişehir, İzmir, Manisa, Muğla, Şanlıurfa and Yalova.

The international suspects were sought by various nations, including the United States, Germany, Israel, Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the minister elaborated on X.

The detained individuals faced a myriad of charges, including criminal organization membership, drug trafficking, money laundering, assault, counterfeiting, robbery, fraud, migrant smuggling, manslaughter, prostitution, theft, smuggling, bribery, corruption and forgery, as disclosed by Yerlikaya.

The raids follow a prior operation targeting the notorious Şahinler (Şahins) criminal organization. Among those arrested was the alleged ringleader, İlkay Yılmaz, while Sedat Şahin, the group's previous leader, was among the 41 detainees in last September's operation, when the organization was thought to have collapsed.

The crime group was implicated in seizing businesses in the tourism hotspot of Antalya through coercion tactics, including intentional injury, property damage, threats and insults directed at business owners.

ops, criminals, caught,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara
Irans Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda
Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis

Expert urges preemptive measures to mitigate water crisis
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı
New price display regulation for eateries in full effect

New price display regulation for eateries in full effect
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.