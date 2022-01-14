53 out of 81 provinces witness snowfall

  • January 14 2022 07:00:00

53 out of 81 provinces witness snowfall

ISTANBUL
53 out of 81 provinces witness snowfall

Recent snowfalls have blanketed 53 out of all 81 provinces, with some witnessing heavy snowfall and others experiencing just slight dust of white snow, crippling down and setting on the rooftops like a clean white sheet.

Meteorologists expect snowfalls to continue during the weekend in the central, eastern and southeastern provinces, as temperatures drop 4 to 10 degrees Celsius. Between 21 and 50 kilograms of snow are expected to fall in the eastern provinces of Bitlis, Van and Muş.

Snow with thickness over 20 centimeters is expected in places with a height over 1100 meters in the Central Anatolian provinces.

Experts warned residents in snowy provinces over the risk of frost and avalanches.

The eastern province of Ardahan has become the coldest province, with minus 24 degrees Celsius, followed by the neighboring province of Kars, with minus 23 degrees Celsius. Ağrı, a province bordering Iran, is expected to experience minus 20 degrees Celsius of temperature.

While the snow blanketed the center and east, the country’s west is struggling with harsh storms, with a speed up to 90 kilometers per hour.

“Marmara and Aegean regions and some Mediterranean provinces will witness storms,” the Turkish State Meteorological Service said in a statement on Jan. 13.

The Black Sea provinces will witness hail, it added.

Orhan Şen, a prominent meteorologist, warned inhabitants of the Mediterranean provinces over sea tornadoes.

There were snowfall warnings for Istanbul on Jan. 12 and 13, but Turkey’s most populous province bypassed the bad weather conditions, with slight snowfalls witnessed only in places at high altitudes.

However, the metropolitan municipality is still on alert with some 7,000 personnel and 1,600 vehicles to clean the roads and keep the traffic running in case of heavy snowfalls.

When asked if Istanbul would relive a catastrophic winter like the one in 1985, when inhabitants were stuck at home for nearly a month due to heavy snowfalls, Şen simply replied, “No.”

“Due to global warming, the probability of Turkey’s living such bad winters has weakened,” he added.

For the weekend, snowfall is likely to occur in the capital Ankara, while there is a possibility of pelting rain in İzmir, the third biggest province in the country.

ARTS & LIFE Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron

Coachella to bring stars on stage despite Omicron
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases PCR test requirements

    Turkey eases PCR test requirements

  2. EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

    EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

  3. Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

    Ankara ‘regrets baseless’ remarks by Greek president on Turkey’s history: Ministry

  4. Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

    Istanbul’s beloved stray dog adopted by businessman

  5. Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

    Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet
Recommended
Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case

Sperms can not be stolen, rules judge in paternity case
‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic
‘Democracy Museum’ dedicated to former premier to be opened on Jan 15

‘Democracy Museum’ dedicated to former premier to be opened on Jan 15
Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow

Turkey, Armenia launch normalization talks in Moscow
Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey

Over 12,000 ‘dangerous dogs’ registered across Turkey
EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan

EU membership remains Turkey’s strategic priority: Erdoğan
WORLD China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

China faces omicron test weeks ahead of Beijing Olympics

Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ECONOMY Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

Turkey revises special tax brackets for cars

The number of special consumption tax (SCT) bands for automobiles with an engine displacement of below 1,600 cubic centimeters (cc) has been increased from three to five, lowering tax base limits for some locally-produced car models.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe turn to Kartal as coach for second time

Fenerbahçe on Jan. 12 turned to its former manager Ismail Kartal to head the Istanbul side for a second time.