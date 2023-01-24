506 PKK terrorists neutralized so far in Operation Claw-Lock: Akar

ANKARA
Some 506 PKK terrorists have been neutralized so far in the Operation Claw-Lock, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stated, adding that the Zap region in northern Iraq has been largely cleared of terrorists.

Türkiye respects the borders, sovereign rights and territorial integrity of all its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, Akar stated at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Emphasizing that the terrorists are the only target of the Turkish army, Akar said, “Our only aim is the defense and security of our country and nation.”

The fight against terrorism continues at an increasing pace with determination, the minister added.

“A certain stage has been successfully completed in the Operation Claw-Lock. The Zap area has been largely cleared of terrorists. The caves of terrorists who have settled there for years were destroyed,” Akar said.

With the Operation Claw Lock, the 302-kilometer line on the Iraqi border was secured, Akar noted, adding that 506 terrorists have been neutralized so far in the operation.

Within the scope of the operation, nearly 600 caves and more than 2,000 mines and handmade explosives used by terrorists were destroyed, Akar stated.

Some 1,174 weapons and 533,275 ammunitions were also seized, the minister added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

TÜRKIYE MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case

MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court for HDP case
Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine where they can help fight Russia's invasion, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Tuesday.
