500-year-old shrine lies in pitiful state

  • December 17 2020 07:00:00

Aydemir Kadıoğlu / ISTANBUL
The 500-year-old shrine of Asude Hatun, the foster mother of Sultan Beyazid II, inside the Tahir Ağa Mosque in Istanbul’s Fatih district has been left to its destiny as officials noted that they have no time to take care of the historical shrine.

The windows and the door of the shrine are broken, the sarcophagus is covered with a nylon sack and the area looks more like a construction site than a religious place, according to the locals.

“We do not lay claim to our history. For a month, the shrine has been dirty and dusty. I do not know who made this and for what reason,” said Berkcan Öksüz, a local feeling pity for the shrine.

The officials seemed disinterested regarding the issue.

“We are responsible for the property, but we have budget meetings. So, the related managers are busy,” said Aslı Ceren İnanç, the press counselor of the Directorate General of Foundations.

Hatun was a foster mother who breastfed Sultan Beyazid II, the eldest son and the successor of Sultan Mehmet II.

WORLD US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive on Dec. 15, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization.
ECONOMY Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Tight, decisive monetary stance set to stem inflation: Central Bank head

Turkey’s Central Bank governor on Dec. 16 said the risk of upward inflation will require a tight, decisive monetary policy stance in 2021, adding that it will be tightened if needed.
SPORTS Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Referee accused of racist act apologizes to footballer

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu has apologized over a racial term he used when identifying a Black assistant coach of Istanbul team Başakşehir in a game last week over a phone call with Senagelese striker Demba Ba.