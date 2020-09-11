500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria to be revived

EDİRNE

The ancient Roman road corridor between Bulgaria and Turkey, also known as the Diagonal Road, connecting the east and west for centuries, will be revived within the scope of a restoration project.



The 500-year-old Siyavuş Paşa Bridge, located on the border, will be restored within the scope of the project.



The publicity meeting of the project, which will be implemented in cooperation with the Edirne Promotion and Tourism Association and Harmanlı Municipality of Bulgaria, was held in the northwestern province of Edirne.



Speaking at the meeting attended by the project coordinators, Harmanlı Mayor Maria Kirkova emphasized the importance of the road for the tourism of the two countries.



“The bridge in Harmanlı, which is currently closed to visits and walks, is one of the main tourist areas and is a natural embankment connecting the touristic areas in Harmanlı,” Kirkova said.