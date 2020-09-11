500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria to be revived

  • September 11 2020 07:00:00

500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria to be revived

EDİRNE
500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria to be revived

The ancient Roman road corridor between Bulgaria and Turkey, also known as the Diagonal Road, connecting the east and west for centuries, will be revived within the scope of a restoration project.

The 500-year-old Siyavuş Paşa Bridge, located on the border, will be restored within the scope of the project.

The publicity meeting of the project, which will be implemented in cooperation with the Edirne Promotion and Tourism Association and Harmanlı Municipality of Bulgaria, was held in the northwestern province of Edirne.

Speaking at the meeting attended by the project coordinators, Harmanlı Mayor Maria Kirkova emphasized the importance of the road for the tourism of the two countries.

“The bridge in Harmanlı, which is currently closed to visits and walks, is one of the main tourist areas and is a natural embankment connecting the touristic areas in Harmanlı,” Kirkova said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  2. Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

    Turkey slams Macron's 'arrogant' comments on eastern Med

  3. Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

    Turkish, Greek delegations meet in NATO headquarters over east Med agenda

  4. Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

    Turkey rejects Arab League decisions targeting country: Ministry

  5. Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

    Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August
Recommended
Turkey to open museum dedicated to Mehmet the Conqueror

Turkey to open museum dedicated to Mehmet the Conqueror
Alparslan’s silhouette drawn by tractor tilling to enter Guinness

Alparslan’s silhouette drawn by tractor tilling to enter Guinness
Caretta caretta record on Belek beach

Caretta caretta record on Belek beach
Cappadocia hosts over 250,000 visitors in new normal

Cappadocia hosts over 250,000 visitors in new normal
Number of museum visitors increases in Turkey in 2019

Number of museum visitors increases in Turkey in 2019
Artifacts lost in museum of Heracles in Antalya

Artifacts lost in museum of Heracles in Antalya
WORLD Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

Huge fire at Beirut port weeks after deadly blast

A huge fire raged in Beirut port on Sept. 10 sparking alarm among Lebanese still reeling from a deadly dockside explosion that disfigured the capital last month.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines carries 2.6 million passengers in August

Turkish Airlines served a total of 2.6 million passengers in August, marking a 64.6 percent decline on an annual basis, reflecting the impact of the COVID-19 on the travel industry.

SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.