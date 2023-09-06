5 killed as flash floods sweep through Istanbul, Kırklareli

ISTANBUL / KIRKLARELİ
At least five people have lost their lives in nighttime flash floods from torrential rains that turned the streets of Istanbul and the northwestern city of Kırklareli to rushing rivers.

Heavy rainfall that has transformed into devastating floods across various parts of the country over the past week and resulted in loss of lives and significant damage also hit Istanbul’s northern regions late on Sept. 5

With the hundreds of houses and workplaces covered with muddy water, a large number of vehicles were stranded on the roads.

The nighttime storm partially flooded a subway station and forced the evacuation of dozens of people from a city library.

Television and social media images showed rushing waters sweeping away cars and city market stalls.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office reported two casualties from the flooding, with 12 individuals receiving treatment in hospitals.

The Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya clarified that one of the casualties in Başakşehir was a 57-year-old resident, and in Küçükçekmece, a 32-year-old individual of Guinean nationality was swept away by the deluge.

Yerlikaya underscored the coordinated efforts of a combined team of 2,500 personnel from municipal authorities and the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) responding to both rescue missions and distress calls in the field.

The teams persevered throughout the night, tirelessly evacuating floodwaters from streets and houses, the minister said, adding that the Health Ministry also deployed additional medical staff to the city.

The Governor’s office informed that they received more than 2,000 reports of flooding and stranded-in-road calls, adding that according to the preliminary estimates, around 1,700 houses were damaged due to the flood.

In certain areas, approximately 150 kilograms of precipitation per square meter were recorded, a staggering amount equivalent to three months' worth of rainfall occurring within a mere two-hour timeframe, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said.

Due to the impact of the flood in the northern part of the city, flights were disrupted at Istanbul Airport, while two workers were hospitalized after lightning struck the area where planes are parked.

In the meantime, in another flood-hit province, Kırklareli, the holiday resort of İğneada, composed of bungalow-style residences, was inundated by floodwaters, resulting in the tragic death of three holidaymakers.

Search and rescue teams persistently work to locate three more individuals who went missing in the same area. Considering the possibility that missing people might be trapped beneath the logs that were dragged by the floodwaters, and in some places, damaged houses, teams intensified their works among the logs. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that a 310-member team is leading the search efforts.

