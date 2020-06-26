5.5-magnitude earthquake hits western Turkey

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey’s western province of Manisa on June 26, according to the country's disaster management agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck near the Saruhanli district at 10.21 a.m. local time (0721GMT). It originated at a depth of 9.2 kilometers (30,183 feet).

No damage and casualties have been reported so far, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a tweet.

Manisa Governor Yaşar Karadeniz said the assessment studies are underway.

"So far, we have not had any aftershocks in Manisa," Karadeniz added.

Tremors of the quake were also felt in some other provinces, including Izmir, Bursa, Balıkesir, Aydın, İstanbul, and Kütahya.

