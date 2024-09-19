5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

ÇANKIRI

Located 150 meters below ground and dating back to the Hittite period, a renowned salt cave located in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı will allow people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to embark on a healing journey.

This development comes after local authorities joined forces to transform the historic salt cave to a hotspot for health tourism through an initiative which enables COPD patients to have soothing sessions in the cave that boasts an exceptional healing effect for breathing.

As part of the joint project, professionals and volunteers will lead social, cultural and health activities for COPD patients at specific hours at the cave – Türkiye’s largest rock salt reserve and one of the significant tourism centers of the region – for a duration of 15 days.

This will enable the patients to spend active time in the historic cave, called the “Underground Salt City” by the Çankırı Municipality, and be exposed to the natural salt air, subsequently supporting the treatment process.

“The Underground Salt City will become one of the most sought-after locations for health tourism thanks to this initiative,” said the Governor Mustafa Fırat Taşolar in his remarks during the cooperation protocol ceremony organized under the direction of the Çankırı Governor’s Office.

The initiative will include a number of activities, including workshops in pottery and marbling arts, musical performances, theatrical events, film and poetry recitals, as well as physical and health activities.

The first session of the cost-free initiative will take place between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.