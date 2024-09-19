5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

ÇANKIRI
5,000-year-old salt cave in Çankırı ray of hope for COPD patients

Located 150 meters below ground and dating back to the Hittite period, a renowned salt cave located in the Central Anatolian province of Çankırı will allow people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to embark on a healing journey.

This development comes after local authorities joined forces to transform the historic salt cave to a hotspot for health tourism through an initiative which enables COPD patients to have soothing sessions in the cave that boasts an exceptional healing effect for breathing.

As part of the joint project, professionals and volunteers will lead social, cultural and health activities for COPD patients at specific hours at the cave – Türkiye’s largest rock salt reserve and one of the significant tourism centers of the region – for a duration of 15 days.

This will enable the patients to spend active time in the historic cave, called the “Underground Salt City” by the Çankırı Municipality, and be exposed to the natural salt air, subsequently supporting the treatment process.

“The Underground Salt City will become one of the most sought-after locations for health tourism thanks to this initiative,” said the Governor Mustafa Fırat Taşolar in his remarks during the cooperation protocol ceremony organized under the direction of the Çankırı Governor’s Office.

The initiative will include a number of activities, including workshops in pottery and marbling arts, musical performances, theatrical events, film and poetry recitals, as well as physical and health activities.

The first session of the cost-free initiative will take place between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

    MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

  2. Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

    Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

  3. Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

    Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

  4. Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

    Armenia says it foiled alleged coup attempt

  5. Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week

    Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week
Recommended
MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls

MHP leader slams CHP for calling early polls
Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions

Turkish army uses local devices, sources say after Lebanon explosions
Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week

Türkiye ‘neutralized’ 50 PKK/YPG terrorists in n Iraq, Syria over past week
FM links BRICS ties to EU bid stalemate

FM links BRICS ties to EU bid stalemate
Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen

Early season catch plummets as pollution hits Aegean fishermen
Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates

Second-hand bookstores struggle as e-commerce dominates
WORLD Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

Wave of explosions ‘introduction’ of war: Lebanese FM

The detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon over the past days signals the “introduction” of a war, going beyond the daily exchange of fire on the border with Israel, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated on Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

Central Bank extends rate pause for sixth month

In a widely expected move, Türkiye’s Central Bank has left its policy rate unchanged at 50 percent for the sixth month in a row.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿