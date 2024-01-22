47 buried in southwest China landslide

47 buried in southwest China landslide

YUNNAN
47 buried in southwest China landslide

Forty-seven people were buried in a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Monday, state media reported.

The landslide took place at 5:51 am (2151 GMT Sunday) in Zhenxiong County, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

State broadcaster CCTV said around 18 households were buried in the landslide, and that more than 200 people were "urgently evacuated" from the area.

Authorities have launched an emergency response involving over 200 rescue workers as well as dozens of fire engines and other equipment, according to CCTV.

Footage shared on social media by a local broadcaster showed emergency workers in orange jumpsuits and helmets picking through piles of collapsed masonry amid towering mountains dusted with snow.

Efforts to establish what happened are underway, Xinhua reported.

Landslides are common in Yunnan, a remote region of China where steep mountain ranges butt against the Himalayan plateau.

China has experienced a string of natural disasters in recent months, some following extreme weather events.

Over 20 people died when heavy rains triggered a landslide near the northern city of Xi'an in August.

And in June, a landslide in southwestern Sichuan province killed 19 people.

deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

    Istanbul Biennial postponed to 2025

  2. FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

    FM in New York for UN meeting on Palestine

  3. Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

    Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

  4. Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

    Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

  5. Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

    Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters
Recommended
Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India
Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters
EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian counterparts

EU foreign ministers to meet Israeli, Palestinian counterparts
DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump

DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump
Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital assault

Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital assault
Blinken builds US ties with Africa west coast as Sahel concerns grow

Blinken builds US ties with Africa west coast as Sahel concerns grow
WORLD Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a temple Monday that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, galvanising loyalists in an unofficial start to his re-election campaign this year.
ECONOMY Sony terminates Indian merger with Zee

Sony 'terminates' Indian merger with Zee

Sony "terminated" on Monday the $10-billion merger of its Indian operations with local rival Zee Entertainment that would have created a new streaming giant in the world's most populous nation.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".