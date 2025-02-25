46.1 mln counted in Iraq's first census in 40 years

46.1 mln counted in Iraq's first census in 40 years

BAGHDAD
46.1 mln counted in Iraqs first census in 40 years

The final results of Iraq's first census in nearly 40 years released on Tuesday show the population has reached 46.1 million.

In 2009, an unofficial count estimated the population at 31.6 million.

Iraqi officials have called the population count a milestone and said it will provide essential data for future planning and resource distribution.

Speaking at a news conference to announce the results, Iraqi Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim said the census “demonstrates the government’s determination” to improve conditions in the country.

The Iraqi government is trying to consolidate security improvements after decades of war and instability, and to develop the economy at a time of regional upheaval.

The census provides detailed insights into economic, educational and housing conditions, with separate breakdowns for Iraq as a whole and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north.

In federal Iraq, some 70.2 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while the Kurdish urban areas comprise 84.6 percent of the Kurdish population. The Kurdish region also saw higher rates of employment with 46 percent of the population economically active, compared to 41.6 percent in federal areas. Children’s enrollment in primary school was 93 percent in the Kurdish areas versus 88 percent in Iraq.

However, federal Iraq saw higher rates of home ownership and access to potable water and state electricity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media
Indias vast Hindu festival draws to an end

India's vast Hindu festival draws to an end
South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage
Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK
Syrias conference declares all non-state armed groups outlawed

Syria's conference declares all non-state armed groups 'outlawed'
UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring

UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿