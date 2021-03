412 smuggled artifacts returned to Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Hungarian authorities have returned some 412 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin to Turkey, the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry said on Feb. 28.

In a statement, the ministry said the artifacts were seized by Hungarian customs officers and returned to Turkey.

Artifacts were transferred to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara, where they will be put on display, the statement said.