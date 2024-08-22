400-year-old Assyrian bazaar in Mardin restored to former glory

MARDİN
The historic 400-year-old Assyrian bazaar in the Dargeçit district of the eastern province of Mardin has been meticulously restored to its original form and is set to become a new hub for both tourism and trade.

The revitalization project, which included the restoration of 65 shops that feature various crafts, was part of an investment program by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The restoration, initiated by the Governor’s Office of Mardin, also included the improvement of 15 unregistered houses facing the street, enhancing the historical integrity and harmony of the area.

The bazaar, once bustling with activity, had fallen into disrepair over the years, largely due to the migration of the Assyrian population, leading to the abandonment of shops and the decline of the market.

During its years of stagnation and neglect, the venue was used for purposes such as an animal shelter and storage of goods and haystacks in the meantime.

Governor Tuncay Akkoyun and Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Ayhan Gök, recently visited the site to inspect the completed works.

“This is a historical bazaar of about 400 years,” Akkoyun said during the inspection. “Over time, there were deficiencies and demolitions in the shops. A feasibility study was conducted a while ago, and necessary project studies were conducted by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Today, with this project work, feasibility study, tender and on-site work, the bazaar is ready for the use of our citizens.”

With the reopening of the shops, local artisans will have the opportunity to showcase traditional crafts, further preserving the cultural identity of the area.

“Restoration works were carried out in 65 shops, and they will be handed over to our tradesmen and citizens in about two weeks. I believe this will significantly contribute to Dargeçit’s trade and employment,” Akkoyun stated.

Gök also expressed optimism about the project’s impact on the region.

“The bazaar will undoubtedly bring new life to Dargeçit’s tourism once the shops reopen. It’s a place people will want to visit, even just for its visual appeal. We believe that the traditional handicrafts and products that will be sold here will elevate the bazaar to a higher level.”

He added that “During this process, improvement of four streets, approximately 600 meters in length, was carried out, and lighting works were completed. These were all done in a short period of one-and-a-half years in accordance with the original design.”

