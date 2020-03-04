40 detained over suspected FETÖ links

  • March 04 2020 13:56:01

ANKARA
Turkish police on March 4 detained 40 people for their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, state-run Anadolu Agency said.

In a statement, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said detention warrants were issued for 23 former police personnel and one civilian, who was dismissed from a public office.

In Ankara-based operations, 18 FETÖ-linked terror suspects were detained.

A hunt for remaining suspects continued.

Meanwhile, police also launched simultaneous operations in six provinces as part of a northwestern Bolu-based probe into terror group’s “covert imams.”

According to security sources, seven suspects were detained in the Bolu, Antalya, Sakarya, Ankara, Konya and Istanbul provinces.

Also, Turkish prosecutors started a new investigation into FETÖ terror group in the country's southern province of Adana.

According to the security sources, Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued detention warrants for nine suspects. At least six suspects were detained in Istanbul and Adana provinces.

Security forces continue search for the remaining suspects.

As part of a northern Trabzon-based probe, police launched simultaneous operations in seven provinces and detained nine suspects.

Two of the suspects were remanded in custody.

Police teams continue to search for the remaining suspects.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey,

