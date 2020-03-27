4 Fenerbahçe Beko players, staffers test positive for coronavirus

  March 27 2020

ISTANBUL
Four people from the Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club said on March 27.

Fenerbahçe on the club website that 12 people – including basketball players, technical staff and administrative personnel – had their coronavirus checks on March 21 and their samples were handed to the Health Ministry.

"A total of four people including one athlete, one technical staff and two administrative personnel tested positive for COVID-19," it said after having the test results from the ministry.

The club said that the Fenerbahçe players and staffers are in home isolation and the club's medical team is regularly monitoring them.

None of the athletes are required to stay in the hospital, it said.

The statement also added that the club doesn't reveal the positive cases for patient rights and privacy act unless these cases name themselves.

In the meantime, football club Galatasaray's deputy chairman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 27.

"Treated in a hospital as a precautionary measure, our Vice President Yusuf Günay tested positive for COVID-19," Galatasaray said in a tweet.

On March 23, Galatasaray confirmed that Abdurrahim Albayrak, another vice-chairman of the club, tested positive for the virus.

The club said Albayrak and his wife Şükran Albayrak tested positive for the virus, adding they were both in good health on the sixth day of a treatment process.

Galatasaray have been battling against the COVID-19 as the senior team's head coach Fatih Terim, who is in the hospital due to the novel coronavirus, said Wednesday he feels well.

"I have such beautiful and special feelings and I feel every prayer in my heart. This is a test and we'll overcome it with your prayers and good wishes. I am fine and will be much better, God willing," Terim, 66, said on Twitter, and thanked fans for their support.

Terim announced late on March 23 that he tested positive for the virus.

 

Turkey,

