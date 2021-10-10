4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin

  • October 10 2021 07:00:00

4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin

MERSİN
4,500-year-old jar unearthed in Mersin

An ancient structure with a jar, numerous pots and food fossils, dating back to some 4,500 years ago, have been unearthed at the Yumuktepe Höyük (tumulus) in Turkey’s southern coastal city of Mersin.

Isabella Caneva, an archeology professor at Italy’s University of Lecce and the head of the excavation team, told Anadolu Agency that important findings about changes in life, economy, and society in Yumuktepe are being obtained during excavations.

Yumuktepe stands out as one of the oldest settlements in Anatolia with its history dating back to 7,000 BC.
The tumulus, located four kilometers west of the city center, gave important clues about the lifestyles of civilizations, Caneva said, adding that they reached a large building made of adobe on the field.

“There were many potteries inside the building. These pieces belonged to one type of product. These bowls are all the same, mass-produced. There were around 700 bowls in this building. This is a big place for a standard family or restaurant. We think that this is a place where public or ceremonial meals are held or food is distributed to the public,” she said.

The team of 25 also found a 4,500-year-old jar belonging to the Middle Bronze Age, Caneva added.

Yumuktepe Höyuk has been home to many civilizations where skulls from the Hittite period and seals from the Neolithic period were previously found.

ARTS & LIFE Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum

Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan

    Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan

  3. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  4. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  5. Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria

    Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria
Recommended
Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert

Icy water beneath Martian crust proves water existed on Mars: Expert
2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale

2,000-year-old altar found near northwestern Çanakkale
Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th coolest neighborhood across globe

Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe
Akaretler awaits art lovers this weekend

Akaretler awaits art lovers this weekend
Mummified skeletons found in Turkey’s west

Mummified skeletons found in Turkey’s west
Rare Mughal era eyeglasses up for sale

Rare Mughal era eyeglasses up for sale
WORLD Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

Turkey's Justice Minister on Oct. 8 underlined the freedom of religion in the country, saying that everyone lives as they wish, regardless of their beliefs.

ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position in the Turkish Grand Prix.