39 migrant smugglers apprehended, says interior minister

39 migrant smugglers apprehended, says interior minister

ANKARA
39 migrant smugglers apprehended, says interior minister

A total of 39 migrant smugglers have been caught in extensive operations conducted in the provinces of Sakarya and Hatay, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Aug. 1.

The Sakarya gendarmerie successfully carried out an operation on a highway in the Hendek district, resulting in the arrest of 13 migrant smugglers, including one foreign national, Yerlikaya said in a tweet. Out of the 13 individuals apprehended, eight were put under arrest, while five were subjected to a judicial control decision.

In a separate operation conducted by Hatay police's anti-migrant smuggling unit, 26 organizers were nabbed. Among them, eight were identified as foreign nationals. Out of the 26 suspects captured, 14 were taken into custody, while nine were given a judicial control decision, Yerlikaya informed.

"Our fight against irregular migration will continue unabated," the minister wrote.

The operations came following a previous declaration made by Yerlikaya, in which he assured the public of intensified efforts to detect and combat illegal migration, not only in Istanbul but also across all 81 provinces of the country. The minister predicted visible progress in curbing illegal migration within the next four to five months.

Turkey, Türkiye, Migrants,

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

    Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

  3. AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

    AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

  4. Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

    Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

  5. Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

    Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call, discuss grain deal
AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series

AKP spokesman slams Disney for canceling ‘Atatürk’ series
Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces

Police chiefs changed in 52 provinces
Shooting at Swedish consulate in İzmir injures one

Shooting at Swedish consulate in İzmir injures one
36 mln firearms unlicensed in Türkiye: Expert

36 mln firearms unlicensed in Türkiye: Expert
Record amount of drugs seized in joint op off Sicily

Record amount of drugs seized in joint op off Sicily
WORLD Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran announced a nationwide two-day holiday because of increasing temperatures, state media reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

The first CryptoKTV investors' event, bringing together solid VCs, HNWI, and industry leaders, will take place on 3rd August in Istanbul at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel. 
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.