37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

TAIPEI
37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwans defence zone

More than 30 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan's air defence zone over the course of about six hours, the island's defence ministry said Thursday, a sharp ramp-up in single-day incursions by China's military.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take it one day -- by force if necessary.

In recent years, Beijing has intensified aerial incursions into the island's air defence identification zone -- nearly doubling the air sorties in 2022 compared to the year before.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence spokesman Sun Li-fang announced Thursday that from 5 am local time (2100 GMT), "a total of 37 Chinese military aircrafts" entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"Some continued... towards the Western Pacific for long-range reconnaissance training," Sun said at around 11 am.

While not the largest number of incursions this year -- that would be 45 sorties on April 9 -- Thursday's surge occurred over a much more compressed time frame.

Taiwan's ADIZ is much larger than its airspace, overlaps with part of China's ADIZ and even includes some of the mainland.

Taiwan's military is "monitoring the situation closely", the ministry said on Twitter, adding that patrol planes, naval vessels and land-based missile systems have been dispatched in response.

They did not clarify if the incursions were ongoing.

Analysts say China's increased probing of Taiwan's defence zone is part of wider "grey-zone" tactics that keep the island pressured.

The incursions came a day after the United States, the Philippines and Japan completed their first-ever joint coastguard drills in the flashpoint South China Sea -- which Beijing claims almost entirely.

A surge in warplanes and naval exercises by China's military around Taiwan usually coincides with Taipei making diplomatic engagements with other countries.

China lashes out at any diplomatic action that appears to treat Taiwan as a sovereign nation and has reacted with growing assertiveness to any joint military exercises around the island or visits by Western politicians.

In April, Beijing conducted three days of military exercises simulating a blockade of the island in response to Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen meeting in California.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

    Erdoğan calls for intensified dialogue with EU

  2. Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

    Türkiye urges Sweden for concrete steps on NATO bid

  3. 37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

    37 Chinese warplanes cross into Taiwan's defence zone

  4. Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

    Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

  5. Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner

    Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner
Recommended
Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze

Canada wildfires shroud New York in apocalyptic haze
Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner

Pence bids to topple Trump as Republican 2024 frontrunner
Flooding from dam leaves thousands with no drinking water in Ukraine

Flooding from dam leaves thousands with no drinking water in Ukraine
UK PM in Washington to meet Biden and talk tech, Ukraine

UK PM in Washington to meet Biden and talk tech, Ukraine
Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires in Canada remain out of control

Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires in Canada remain out of control
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital

2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
SPORTS ‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

‘Hodgepodge’ Internationals out to spring Presidents Cup upset

International team captain Nick Price believes his “hodgepodge” band have the talent, and the fire, needed to prevent the United States from winning a seventh straight Presidents Cup this week.

ECONOMY Chinas exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fall 7.5 pct in May

China's exports fell in May for the first time since February, data showed yesterday, breaking a two-month growth streak as a post-Covid rebound faded and adding to speculation that officials will unveil fresh stimulus measures.

SPORTS UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

UEFA announces eatery guide for Istanbul

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has prepared a recommendation list of 53 luxury restaurants in Istanbul for football fans coming to Türkiye to watch the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter at Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10.