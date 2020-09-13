3 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

  September 13 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
3 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” at least three terrorists in the country's southeastern Sirnak province, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 13.

The terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by the local gendarmerie command in the Bestler Dereler region in Şırnak province, it said, adding that Operation Yıldırım-11 is continuing.

Yıldırım-11 is aimed at completely eliminating the separatist terror group PKK, and neutralizing all terrorists hiding in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 

