3 Syrians detained over links to ISIL

BOLU-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police detained three Syrian nationals over suspected links to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on June 29.

The detentions were made in the northwestern province of Bolu early on June 29 as part of an operation against the terror group, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the press.

The suspects were rounded up following simultaneous raids by anti-terror police at four locations in the province.

A number of organizational documents and digital materials were also seized, and a search for the remaining suspects is ongoing, added the sources.

Turkey was among the first countries to list ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

It has since been attacked by the group numerous times: at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings and four armed attacks, in which 315 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.