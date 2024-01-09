3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized,’ 1 nabbed: Ministry

ANKARA

Three PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Syria, while one PKK member has been caught at the Syria border, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The three neutralized PKK terrorists were detected to be preparing an attack in the "Operation Peace Spring" region in northern Syria.

The term "neutralize" is used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced that five people were captured attempting to illegally cross the border to Syria from Türkiye. Upon investigation, it was determined that one of the captured individuals was a member of the PKK terrorist organization.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched successful anti-terror operations, namely Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the formation of a terror corridor in northern Syria.