3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

ANKARA
3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

Three more suspects have been arrested in the investigation launched into the assassination of the former head of the ultra-nationalist group, Grey Wolves, bringing the total number to six.

Two attackers on a motorcycle had shot Sinan Ateş, an academic from Hacettepe University, in the head as he was leaving a building in the capital Ankara last week. Ateş, seriously injured, could not be saved despite all the interventions in the hospital.

Vedat Balkaya, who were riding the motorcycle, Hakan Saraç and Zekeriya A., among the 18 suspects detained within the scope of the investigation opened by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, were arrested on the charge of “killing by design.”

The alleged shooter Eray Ö. and Doğukan C., nick-named Dodo, claimed to be related to him, have still not been caught.

“Eray Ö. said to me, ‘I have a foe, let’s go to Ankara.’ On the day of the incident, he said, ‘I have a small job, wait for me ahead.’ Then I heard gunshots. I took Eray and drove away,” Balkaya said during the judge’s questioning.

The Grey Wolves, officially known by the name Idealist Hearths, or Ülkü Ocakları in Turkish, is a far-right youth organization and political movement affiliated with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Four suspects, including Ufuk Köktürk, who was in the former Istanbul administration of the MHP, were referred to the courthouse. Köktürk, M.U. and M.Y. were arrested on the charge of “deliberate killing by design,” while a travel ban was applied to E.U. freed by the court.

Criticizing the MHP over the assassination at his party’s group meeting at the parliament on Jan. 3, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, “They will not be able to ignore this murder, they will not be able to pass it off in silence.”

“If we have remained silent, it is because we want to prevent the carriage of wood to the fire of the renegades, traitors and sinners who boil the cauldron of strife... Sometimes you have to know how to be patient... Time will show that the MHP is right in its case and consistent policies,” Semih Yalçın, the party’s deputy chair, said in a written statement.

The organization’s members deny its political nature and claim it to be a cultural and educational foundation, as its full official name is Idealist Clubs Educational and Cultural Foundation.

murderer,

TÜRKIYE Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

    Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

  2. Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

    Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

  3. 3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

    3 more arrested in murder of nationalist group’s former head

  4. Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

    Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

  5. Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

    Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick
Recommended
Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid

Top court temporarily blocks HDP’s treasury aid
Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Syrian regime must take concrete steps for outcome, Erdoğan tells Putin

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM

Israeli minister’s provocative action against Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’: Turkish FM
At least 1 woman fell victim to femicide every day in 2022: Data

At least 1 woman fell victim to femicide every day in 2022: Data
German official suggests return of Pergamon Altar to Türkiye

German official suggests return of Pergamon Altar to Türkiye
Court sentences 14-year-old to 7 years for arson

Court sentences 14-year-old to 7 years for arson
WORLD Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID brings more sick

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing.

ECONOMY Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Aid from two World Bank entities hit record $75 bln in 2022

Two World Bank entities provided a record $75 billion in financing last year, said a letter by its president, as developing countries faced crises like climate change and Russia’s invasion

SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.