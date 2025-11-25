29 provinces surpass $1 bln in exports over 10 months

ANKARA

Türkiye saw 29 provinces exceed $1 billion in exports from January to October, with 46 provinces recording increases, according to Trade Ministry data.

The ministry's report on provincial exports for October and the first 10 months showed Istanbul leading with $4.859 billion in October, down 6.1 percent year-on-year.

Kocaeli followed with $3.019 billion, up 6.7 percent, and İzmir with $1.929 billion, up 9.9 percent.

In Istanbul, precious or semi-precious stones topped exports at $793.422 million, followed by boilers and machinery at $521.809 million, and knitted clothing and accessories at $514.124 million.

Kocaeli's leading sector was motor vehicles at $1.132 billion, then electrical machinery and equipment at $285.138 million, and mineral fuels and oils at $212.352 million.

İzmir's top export was mineral fuels and oils at $418.157 million, followed by boilers and machinery at $192.595 million, and iron and steel at $180.545 million.

Istanbul's largest market was Germany at $322.050 million, followed by the United States at $278.177 million and the UAE at $266.283 million.

Kocaeli exported most to Germany at $272.955 million, followed by the United Kingdom at $238.761 million and Italy at $166.875 million.

İzmir's top destination was Germany at $198.422 million, followed by the U.S. at $135.126 million and Spain at $124.710 million.