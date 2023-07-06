28 suspects, including public officials, nabbed in bribery op

AYDIN

Turkish authorities have detained 28 suspects, including five public officials, for allegedly accepting bribes from beekeepers and farmers seeking permission to drill boreholes in the western province of Aydın.

The investigation was launched by Söke Chief Public Prosecutor's Office after a tip-off that bribes were being solicited from individuals involved in beekeeping and farming who were seeking permits for drilling boreholes in protected areas in the region.

Specifically, the investigation focused on the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks' (DKMP) office in the Doğanbey neighborhood.

Following thorough technical and physical surveillance, detention warrants were issued for a total of 42 suspects. In a joint operation carried out early on July 4, Aydın police's smuggling and organized crime unit teams conducted raids on various locations spread across Muğla, İzmir, Yozgat, Ordu and Sinop provinces.

Among those nabbed is an officer from a national park nestled between the boundaries of Aydın's Kuşadası and Söke districts and public officials O.D., M.Ö., H.K. and N.C. The authorities are currently working to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.