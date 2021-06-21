24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice

  • June 21 2021 07:00:00

24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice

ISTANBUL
24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice

In collaboration with Yoko Ono, the Getty Research Institute and the Feminist Center for Creative Work will present a 24-hour video streaming of the sky via Zoom.

A network of international institutions will participate in a live broadcast of the sky transmitted to audiences at home.

SALT contributes to the piece with a 24-hour live broadcasting of the Istanbul sky from SALT Galata. Viewers can experience the sky from different continents in real-time.

The event is inspired by Yoko Ono’s second conceptualization of SKY T.V. in 1967 for the Lisson Gallery, which she described as “a T.V. just to see the sky. Different channels for different skies, high-up sky and low sky, etc.”

SKY T.V. 1966 (furniture piece) was a video sculpture described by Ono as “a closed circuit T.V. set up in the gallery for looking at the sky.” It broadcasts a live video feed of the sky from above the building where it was installed -- a way to bring the sky inside, even if a space lacked windows.

At a time of profound revolution and reflection, a time of restricted travel but great desire for connection, the events seeks to draw upon Ono’s invocation of the sky as a space of generative possibility and renewal as well as a territory beyond the reach of capital and ownership.

The program will start at 3.42 p.m. in Turkey on June 21 and will last for 24 hours. The sky shifting in different parts of the world can be viewed from home via Zoom.

The event takes place on June 21 to coincide with and celebrate the summer solstice and the Strawberry Moon Eclipse from June 20 to 24.

Art,

WORLD US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast

US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

    Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

  2. Turkey urges EU for decision on upgrading Customs Union

    Turkey urges EU for decision on upgrading Customs Union

  3. Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

    Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

  4. Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

    Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

  5. Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

    Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine
Recommended
Turkish artists to join London Climate Action Week with online show

Turkish artists to join London Climate Action Week with online show
Sakıp Sabancı Mardin City Museum presents Russian avant-garde

Sakıp Sabancı Mardin City Museum presents Russian avant-garde
Notting Hill Carnival canceled once again

Notting Hill Carnival canceled once again
Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus

Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after COVID-19 hiatus
Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

Dior channels ancient Greece for Cruise collection

Crowds back at Disneyland Paris

Crowds back at  Disneyland Paris
WORLD US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast

US Navy tests warship’s metal with megablast

The U.S. Navy has started a series of tests on its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier by detonating powerful explosions to determine whether the ship is ready for war.

ECONOMY Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

With the resumption of full-scale air traffic between Turkey and Russia, tourism professionals now expect around 1 million Russian tourists to flock to Turkish resorts starting from July.

SPORTS Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey lose against Switzerland 3-1, out of EURO 2020

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.