24-hour live video streaming to celebrate summer solstice

ISTANBUL

In collaboration with Yoko Ono, the Getty Research Institute and the Feminist Center for Creative Work will present a 24-hour video streaming of the sky via Zoom.

A network of international institutions will participate in a live broadcast of the sky transmitted to audiences at home.

SALT contributes to the piece with a 24-hour live broadcasting of the Istanbul sky from SALT Galata. Viewers can experience the sky from different continents in real-time.

The event is inspired by Yoko Ono’s second conceptualization of SKY T.V. in 1967 for the Lisson Gallery, which she described as “a T.V. just to see the sky. Different channels for different skies, high-up sky and low sky, etc.”

SKY T.V. 1966 (furniture piece) was a video sculpture described by Ono as “a closed circuit T.V. set up in the gallery for looking at the sky.” It broadcasts a live video feed of the sky from above the building where it was installed -- a way to bring the sky inside, even if a space lacked windows.

At a time of profound revolution and reflection, a time of restricted travel but great desire for connection, the events seeks to draw upon Ono’s invocation of the sky as a space of generative possibility and renewal as well as a territory beyond the reach of capital and ownership.

The program will start at 3.42 p.m. in Turkey on June 21 and will last for 24 hours. The sky shifting in different parts of the world can be viewed from home via Zoom.

The event takes place on June 21 to coincide with and celebrate the summer solstice and the Strawberry Moon Eclipse from June 20 to 24.