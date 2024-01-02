2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

ISTANBUL
2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

The General Directorate of Highways (KGM) has announced the increased bridge and highway toll prices that will be valid in the new year.

Effective from yesterday, the toll for the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge has been increased to between 15 and 110 Turkish Liras, respectively, depending on the axle distance range of the vehicles. The motorcycle toll was set at 6 liras.

The Osmangazi Bridge toll tariff varies between 205 and 920 liras depending on the vehicle class. Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge tolls were determined to be between 25 and 275 lira. The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge tolls are between 75 and 1,400 liras. On the highways operated by KGM, the lowest toll for automobiles was 9 liras, and the highest toll was 84 liras.

The tolls for automobiles on bridges under the Buil-Operate-Transfer (YİD) projects were set as 290 liras for Osmangazi Bridge, 295 liras for 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and 35 liras for Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. For the KGM-operated Bosphorus bridges, the one-way toll for automobiles was set at 15 liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

    Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

  2. Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

    Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

  3. Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

    Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

  4. MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

    MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

  5. One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine

    One killed, dozens injured in missile attacks on Ukraine
Recommended
Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkish security forces nab 33 accused of spying for Israel
Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag

Student arrested over punching man carrying religious order flag
MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK’s senior drug smuggler in northern Iraq
Country to witness rain in first week of new year

Country to witness rain in first week of new year
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
Turkish intel nabs ISIL ringleader in Syria

Turkish intel nabs ISIL ringleader in Syria
WORLD Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

Planes collide in Tokyo, passengers and crew escape blazing fire

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, television reports said.
ECONOMY Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Some 100,000 EVs expected to be sold this year

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market is expected to continue to grow at a fast pace well into 2024, with EV sales forecast to reach 100,000 units in the new year.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.