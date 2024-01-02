2024 highway and bridge tolls announced

ISTANBUL

The General Directorate of Highways (KGM) has announced the increased bridge and highway toll prices that will be valid in the new year.

Effective from yesterday, the toll for the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge has been increased to between 15 and 110 Turkish Liras, respectively, depending on the axle distance range of the vehicles. The motorcycle toll was set at 6 liras.

The Osmangazi Bridge toll tariff varies between 205 and 920 liras depending on the vehicle class. Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge tolls were determined to be between 25 and 275 lira. The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge tolls are between 75 and 1,400 liras. On the highways operated by KGM, the lowest toll for automobiles was 9 liras, and the highest toll was 84 liras.

The tolls for automobiles on bridges under the Buil-Operate-Transfer (YİD) projects were set as 290 liras for Osmangazi Bridge, 295 liras for 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and 35 liras for Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. For the KGM-operated Bosphorus bridges, the one-way toll for automobiles was set at 15 liras.