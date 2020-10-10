2 people killed in Ankara railway accident

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
At least two people were killed and two others injured in a railway accident in the Turkish capital Ankara on Oct. 10, an official said.

The accident happened when two freight trains coming in the opposite direction crashed on the Kalecik-Kirikkale route at 6.30 a.m. local time (0330GMT), İsmail Özdemir, the secretary-general of the United Trade Union of Transport Employees, told the reporters.

Özdemir said the wagons of the trains were empty and there was nobody but only four operators in the two trains.

Operators Hanifi Adem Yüksel and Ömer Baltat lost their lives in the accident and Mehmet Karaagac and Murat Ozyilmaz were injured, he said.

The severe incident derailed and tilted some wagons.

