2 ISIL terrorists arrested over planning attack on election day

KONYA

Two ISIL terrorists have been arrested as they were determined to be preparing for an attack on election day in the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the counter-terrorism branch of the Konya police determined that A.H., identified by only initials, who received training in conflict zones on behalf of the terrorist organization ISIL, later returned to Türkiye and settled in Konya, has formed a group in the city and was preparing for an attack on the presidential runoff election day on May 28.

In an operation conducted at six addresses by the teams, six people who were found to be involved in the incident were caught.

It was determined that A.H. was attempting to procure ammunition for the planned action. During the raid, A.H. threw his mobile phone from his apartment on the fifth floor to the windowsill of an apartment on the floor below.

It was also found that A.H. had talks with the so-called leaders of the organization regarding an attack targeting the election. After the necessary procedures at the police station, the suspects were referred to the court. Two of the six detainees were arrested.

Türkiye has been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing over 300 people and injuring hundreds more.