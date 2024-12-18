2 Eurofighter jets land in Ankara amid purchase talks

ANKARA
Two Eurofighter jets belonging to the U.K.’s Royal Air Force on Dec. 18 landed at a base in Ankara for inspection by Turkish authorities.

The aircraft touched down at Mürted Air Base, located approximately 35 kilometers north of the Turkish capital, coinciding with Türkiye’s ongoing talks to acquire Eurofighter aircraft from Germany.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said that two Eurofighters from the United Kingdom would be arriving in Ankara, following their participation in a military exercise in Qatar, offering an opportunity to view the aircraft.

Over the weekend, the minister also remarked that discussions concerning the procurement of Eurofighter jets were progressing positively.

In a significant meeting on Dec. 18, Güler hosted Maria Eagle, the U.K.'s defense procurement and industry minister, who was visiting the Turkish capital.

The Güler’s office published a photograph from the meeting, while no official statement regarding the discussions has been made as of yet.

Late last year, Ankara said it was in talks with the Eurofighter consortium members Britain and Spain to buy 40 Typhoons, though Germany objected to the idea.

The Eurofighter, jointly produced by Germany, Spain, Italy and the U.K., requires approval from all four countries for any sale to proceed.

Türkiye's procurement of Eurofighter jets has gained further momentum this year as Germany has mandated its sales authority to work on the sale of jets, abandoning its opposition.

