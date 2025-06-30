2 children among 50 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY

At least 50 displaced Palestinians, including two children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

A medical source said five people lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Five more civilians were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a group of people in the same city, medical sources told Anadolu.

Two children, aged 2 and 3, were also killed in an overnight strike on their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the source added.

Seven Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets hit Al-Hurriya School in the Zeitoun neighborhood and Halawa School in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza. Both schools were housing civilians displaced by the ongoing Israeli war, another medical source said.

Medics said five more people were killed and several others injured in a strike on a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

An Israeli drone also shelled a group of civilians in the Al-Zawiya market in central Gaza City, killing two and injuring 15 others, a medical source said.

Five more people were killed and over 25 injured when Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid in the al-Shakoush area near a US-run distribution point northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, the source said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,066 injured by Israeli fire near aid distribution points in Gaza.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed in a drone strike in the Wadi al-Arais area of Shejaiya neighborhood, a medical staff at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital confirmed.

Four other people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a family home in the al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, according to a medical source.

An Israeli drone shelled a tent housing displaced people near Al-Samer Junction in central Gaza City, injuring several people.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the northern town of Jabalia and nearby areas, where one Palestinian was killed, a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex told Anadolu.

Civil defense teams also recovered the bodies of seven people, including women and children, from the rubble after an Israeli strike in Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Six more Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a house and a group of civilians in the same town, medical sources said.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.