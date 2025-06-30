2 children among 50 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes

2 children among 50 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY
2 children among 50 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes

At least 50 displaced Palestinians, including two children, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medics said.

A medical source said five people lost their lives when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Five more civilians were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a group of people in the same city, medical sources told Anadolu.

Two children, aged 2 and 3, were also killed in an overnight strike on their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, the source added.

Seven Palestinians were killed when Israeli fighter jets hit Al-Hurriya School in the Zeitoun neighborhood and Halawa School in Jabalia al-Balad, in northern Gaza. Both schools were housing civilians displaced by the ongoing Israeli war, another medical source said.

Medics said five more people were killed and several others injured in a strike on a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

An Israeli drone also shelled a group of civilians in the Al-Zawiya market in central Gaza City, killing two and injuring 15 others, a medical source said.

Five more people were killed and over 25 injured when Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid in the al-Shakoush area near a US-run distribution point northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza, the source said.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,066 injured by Israeli fire near aid distribution points in Gaza.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed in a drone strike in the Wadi al-Arais area of Shejaiya neighborhood, a medical staff at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital confirmed.

Four other people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a family home in the al-Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, according to a medical source.

An Israeli drone shelled a tent housing displaced people near Al-Samer Junction in central Gaza City, injuring several people.

Israeli bombardment was also reported in the northern town of Jabalia and nearby areas, where one Palestinian was killed, a medical source at Al-Shifa Medical Complex told Anadolu.

Civil defense teams also recovered the bodies of seven people, including women and children, from the rubble after an Israeli strike in Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Six more Palestinians were killed and more than 20 others wounded in an Israeli strike that hit a house and a group of civilians in the same town, medical sources said.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing 56,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

    Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

  2. ICC hit with cyber security attack

    ICC hit with cyber security attack

  3. 2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

    2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

  4. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  5. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Recommended
Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House
ICC hit with cyber security attack

ICC hit with cyber security attack
Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals

Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over deaths of nationals
Iran: Trump’s remarks psychological and media games

Iran: Trump’s remarks 'psychological and media games'
Golan to remain part of Israel in any Syria peace deal: Israeli FM

Golan to 'remain part of' Israel in any Syria peace deal: Israeli FM
Israeli settlers rampage at military base in West Bank

Israeli settlers rampage at military base in West Bank
Southern Europe roasts as temperatures soar

Southern Europe roasts as temperatures soar
WORLD Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on June 30 afternoon to terminate the U.S.' sanctions program on Syria, according to the White House.
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿