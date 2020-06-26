2 Beşiktaş players contract coronavirus

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Two football players from the Beşiktaş team in the Turkish Süper Lig have tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on June 25.

“All players, technical staff and club employees were tested for the virus at the BJK Nevzat Demir training facility on 24 June, Wednesday. Two footballers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the results,'' according to the Istanbul club.

Beşiktaş said the treatment has started for the players whose names were not disclosed.

Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray along with the Turkish Football Federation and the Turkish Basketball Federation sent well wishes to Beşiktaş on Twitter.