1st hearing held in high-profile money laundering case

ISTANBUL
Influencer Dilan Polat, her husband and 26 other suspects on Sept. 4 appeared before a judge for the first time, in a high-profile case on charges of money laundering that began at the end of last year.

The indictment against the couple, widely recognized for their lavish and luxurious lifestyle, seeks a combined 20 to 40 years in prison.

The charges include establishing and managing a criminal organization, laundering assets derived from crimes and violating laws on organizing betting and games of chance. The influencer was released on Aug. 19 after months-long detention in prison. Despite Dilan Polat’s release, her husband remains in detention.

During the hearing, both parties vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that they were victims of slander.

"There is no tangible evidence corroborating the witness statements because lies and slander cannot be substantiated. We demand the restitution of our companies and branches. For ten months, I have been separated from my family due to baseless accusations. Our reputation and lives have been shattered," stated Engin Polat, the husband of the influencer.

"In this case, which has captivated the nation's attention, despite all criminal reports, technical and physical surveillance, and searches conducted at our business addresses and even in our homes' gardens, no evidence has been found, yet the indictment was prepared based on witness testimonies. I believe that individuals with vested interests orchestrated this conspiracy against us," he added.

Their legal troubles began after an investigation by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), which led to the seizure of the couple's assets.

The board's report alleges that the Polats issued fake invoices to the accounts of their first-degree relatives, falsely indicating business transactions with companies in liquidation.

These funds, reportedly amounting to millions of dollars, were transferred between companies owned by family members before being consolidated into a firm under Engin Polat's control.

