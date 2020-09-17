1800-year-old stele on way back from Italy after 23 years

  • September 17 2020 07:00:00

1800-year-old stele on way back from Italy after 23 years

Ömer Erbil – ISTANBUL
1800-year-old stele on way back from Italy after 23 years

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has finally managed to retrieve the nearly 1800-year-old Lydian temple stele, which it had been chasing for 23 years from Italy.

“The stele will be delivered to our embassy in Rome on Sept. 19 and will be brought back to Turkey in the following days with Turkish Airlines,” said the ministry in a statement.

The stele is believed to have been stolen from the Apollon Aksyros Temple located in the ancient city of Saittai in the western province of Manisa at the beginning of the 1990s.

In 1997, Italy’s cultural police units (Comando Carabinieri Tutela Patrimonio Culturale in Italian) found the Lydian stele in a raid on an antique shop and contacted the Turkish Interpol to confirm its origin.

Turkish authorities back then had sent a professor’s academic research, which showed that the stele was from the Saittai ancient city as a proof. But as there was no evidence in the file proving the theft in the 1990s, Italian courts rejected the application to repatriate.

According to daily Hürriyet, the ministry’s legal struggle to claim the stele had started from that point onwards. Over the years, Turkey had sent some other professor’s researches to Italian courts as well. Finally, after 23 years, Italian courts acknowledged Turkey to be right and have decided to return the Lydian stele to its rightful owner.

“At the behest of our ministry and the embassy’s hard work in Rome, the Italian court accepted that the stele was fled from Turkey,” said in the statement.

According to research papers, the inscriptions on the stele describe a story of a fishnet burglary and God’s punishment afterward.

“Melita and Makedon stole Eia’s fishnet and other belongings. Therefore, they were punished by God. Their parents consulted Apollon Aksyros for their sake and made a vow,” wordings engraved on the stele showed, according to the experts.

Lydian Kingdom,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

    Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

  2. Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

    Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

  3. Turkish observation point in Idlib attacked by civilian-looking groups, says ministry

    Turkish observation point in Idlib attacked by civilian-looking groups, says ministry

  4. Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video

    Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video

  5. Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…

    Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…
Recommended
Historical rituals in Göbeklitepe become documentary

Historical rituals in Göbeklitepe become documentary
Philosophy symposium in Asos to shed light on Anatolian lands

Philosophy symposium in Asos to shed light on Anatolian lands
Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship

Ertuğrul Frigate: Symbol of Turkish-Japanese friendship
New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe

New god, goddess figurines found in Kültepe
Intl tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia

Int'l tourism film fest kicks off in Cappadocia
Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought

Water ebbs in İnceğiz Canyon due to drought
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

Some 225,000 Russian tourists visited the Mediterranean province of Antalya in the first half of September, raising hopes for an extended summer season in the Turkish tourism sector’s heartland.
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.