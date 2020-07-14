18 Iraqis detained over ISIL terror links

  • July 14 2020 11:58:40

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Police in the Turkish capital Ankara detained 18 Iraqi nationals for suspected links to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on July 14.

The detentions were made on early on July 14 as part of an operation against the terror group, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the press.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu Agency, at least 20 suspects, who were found to be in contact in the conflict regions and with ISIL operatives, were identified in an operation by provincial police’s counter-terror teams, backed by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Police continued the hunt for two runaway suspects.

Turkey, in 2013, was among the first countries to list ISIL as a terror group.

The country has since been hit by the group numerous times in at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings, and four armed attacks, in which 315 people have been killed and hundreds others injured.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

