17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir

17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir

IZMIR
17th-century Dutch ship cannon put on display in İzmir

A bronze ship cannon and 11 cannonballs dating back to the early 17th century have gone on public display in the western province of İzmir after being discovered aboard a vessel sent for dismantling.

 

The artifacts were found last year during the dismantling of a ship brought to the city for recycling.

 

Workers uncovered the items in the vessel’s restaurant section and alerted authorities, who suspected they could be of historical significance.

 

Experts from the local museum directorate secured the cannon and cannonballs, later confirming that they were of Dutch origin and likely manufactured in the first half of the 1600s.

 

Following consultations with officials in the Netherlands, both sides agreed that the artifacts would remain in Türkiye for exhibition, highlighting cultural cooperation between the two countries.

 

The items are now on display at the exhibition hall within the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory. The opening ceremony was attended by Birol İnceciköz, general director of Cultural Heritage and Museums, and Joep Wijnands, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ankara.

 

Speaking at the event, İnceciköz said Turkish authorities acted quickly after receiving a tip-off during the dismantling process.

 

“We discussed with our Dutch counterparts whether they would prefer the artifact to be returned or exhibited in Türkiye,” he said. “They emphasized that displaying it here would be meaningful in terms of mutual friendship and cooperation, and we proceeded accordingly.”

 

Wijnands expressed confidence in the preservation of the artifacts and underlined the long-standing ties between the two nations.

 

“We have a 400-year relationship. This is a fine example of solidarity between our countries,” he said. “It is remarkable that such an artifact emerged from a ship.”

Izmir,

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