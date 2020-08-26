172 people stranded in Giresun flood rescued

  August 26 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
At least 172 people stranded by floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region were rescued, said the nation’s disaster response agency on Aug. 25.

After floods in the Giresun province, at least 172 people were rescued in ongoing searches with teams of 2,522 people and 691 vehicles, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in a statement.

At least 92 of 118 village roads closed due to floods and landslides were cleared for traffic, and work is underway to clear 26 more village roads, it added.

It also said that 28 teams continue to work in the Dereli, Doğankent, and Tirebolu districts and the Giresun city center, where damage assessment work is ongoing.

The search for missing victims of the flood is continuing in the region, it said.

At least eight people died and 12 were injured due to the heavy flooding on Aug. 24.

Floodwaters demolished 17 buildings and slightly damaged 361 structures, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said farmland had suffered less damage than initially thought.

Meanwhile, 9 million Turkish liras ($1.23 million) was sent to the region for recovery and repair work.

WORLD Kremlin dismisses Navalny poison claims as calls mount for probe

Kremlin dismisses Navalny poison claims as calls mount for probe

Russia faced mounting international calls on Aug. 25 for a probe into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny even as the Kremlin dismissed the findings of his German doctors.    
ECONOMY Turkeys state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Turkey's state-run lenders see $1.31 bln net profit in H1

Three conventional state-run banks in Turkey - Ziraat, VakıfBank and Halkbank - posted a combined net profit of 9.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.31 billion) in the first six months of this year.      
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.