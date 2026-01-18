16 mega industrial zones to be established across Anatolia

ISTANBUL
16 mega industrial zones to be established across Anatolia

Industry and Technology Ministry Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced the creation of 16 mega industrial zones across Anatolia as part of the first phase of the Industrial Areas Master Plan.

The project, extending along the Samsun-Mersin corridor, includes 13 of the country’s 81 provinces — Aksaray, Amasya, Ankara, Eskişehir, Hatay, Karaman, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kırşehir, Konya, Nevşehir, Niğde and Yozgat.

Kacır emphasized that these new investment areas will be on average 11 times larger than existing organized industrial zones, marking a transformative step for Türkiye’s industrial landscape.

“This historic move has added new industrial areas equivalent to 37 percent of our current planned capacity,” Kacır stated, underscoring the scale of the expansion.

He highlighted the need to ease the concentration of industry in the Marmara region by spreading growth into Anatolia, while positioning Istanbul as the “intellectual hub” of Turkish industry.

The minister noted that projects such as the Development Road and Zangezur Corridor will further strengthen global connectivity, with the new zones serving as gateways to international markets.

Kacır explained that the master plan took into account a wide range of factors, including earthquake and disaster risks, efficient use of water resources, land slope, property types, agricultural production, proximity to existing and planned railways and opportunities for sectoral clustering.

“Our goal is to provide industrialists with secure, well-connected and cost-effective investment locations with strong infrastructure and logistics links,” he said.

He added that the new industrial zones will be integrated with railway and port networks, ensuring seamless access to domestic and international trade routes.

 

