15 detained in anti-radical terror op in Istanbul

15 detained in anti-radical terror op in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
15 detained in anti-radical terror op in Istanbul

A total of 15 foreign nationals have been detained in the operation against ISIL and al-Qaeda in Istanbul.

Istanbul police’s anti-terror unit determined 12 addresses in eight districts to arrest terror suspects.

A total of 15 suspects were taken into custody during the operations carried out simultaneously at the suspects’ homes early on April 12. The proceedings of the detained continue at the police stations.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

Al-Qaeda is a Sunni pan-Islamist militant organization led by Salafi jihadists who self-identify as a vanguard spearheading a global Islamist revolution to unite the Muslim world under a supranational Islamic state known as the Caliphate.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Harry Potter TV series announced

Harry Potter TV series announced
LATEST NEWS

  1. Harry Potter TV series announced

    Harry Potter TV series announced

  2. Metallica returns with '72 Seasons'

    Metallica returns with '72 Seasons'

  3. More women accuse Depardieu of abuse

    More women accuse Depardieu of abuse

  4. ‘1923’ musical to be premiered on April 23

    ‘1923’ musical to be premiered on April 23

  5. John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul

    John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul
Recommended
Areas cleared of quake rubble turn into quiet squares

Areas cleared of quake rubble turn into quiet squares
Quakes triggered vertigo disorders: Expert

Quakes triggered vertigo disorders: Expert
20 detained in anti-cybercrime op

20 detained in anti-cybercrime op
Istanbul bookstore awarded at London Book Fair

Istanbul bookstore awarded at London Book Fair
Fishing ban to start on April 15

Fishing ban to start on April 15
Traffic measures tighten ahead of Eid holiday

Traffic measures tighten ahead of Eid holiday
WORLD President Joe Biden in Ireland: Its an honor to return

President Joe Biden in Ireland: 'It's an honor to return'

After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders, and Ukraine is high on the agenda.

ECONOMY Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity

Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity

Solar and wind energy surged to make a record 12 percent of the world’s electricity in 2022, a climate think tank calculated in a report - though coal remained the leading source globally.

SPORTS Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has submitted a final bid to UEFA to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Football Championships.