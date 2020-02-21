14 detained over suspected links to YPG/PKK

  February 21 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces detained 14 people in the capital Ankara on Feb. 21 for their suspected links to the YPG/PKK terror group, police said.

Anti-terror squads carried out an operation to nab 15 foreign nationals, the Ankara police said in a tweet.

With 14 suspects detained, police hunt for the other suspect at large is underway.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

