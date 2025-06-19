14 cargo planes from US, Germany arrive in Israel with military equipment

14 cargo planes from US, Germany arrive in Israel with military equipment

JERUSALEM
14 cargo planes from US, Germany arrive in Israel with military equipment

Fourteen military cargo planes from the U.S. and Germany, loaded with equipment and supplies to support the army, arrived in Israel amid its conflict with Iran, the Israeli defense ministry said on June 19.

The ministry said in a statement that the planes are part of the air and sea bridges it has been operating since the start of the Israeli attack against Iran on June 13.

It added that the shipment is to support the army’s “operational readiness,” noting that the batch is in addition to more than 800 military cargo planes that have arrived since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

The ministry did not disclose the nature of the equipment.

Hostilities began on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

    Erdoğan warns against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

  2. Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

    Turkish FM says Israel leading region to 'total disaster'

  3. Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

    Türkiye exceeds natural resource consumption limit in 169 days

  4. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  5. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
Recommended
Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody
Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says

Russia might try to take Ukrainian city of Sumy, Putin says
Israel says delayed Irans presumed nuclear program by two years

Israel says delayed Iran's presumed nuclear program by two years
Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator

Putin denies trying to be Iran-Israel mediator
Israel warns of prolonged war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva

Israel warns of 'prolonged' war as European powers meet Iran in Geneva
European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages
Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel

Iran fires new missile salvo at Israel
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿